Accor Investigates Alleged Exploitation Claims

French hotel giant Accor is embroiled in controversy, following allegations of systemic exploitation and child trafficking in a report by Grizzly Research, a short-selling firm.

Accor firmly denies these claims and revealed on Thursday that they have launched a comprehensive internal investigation and engaged an external firm to ascertain the facts.

The hospitality group emphasized that if the allegations are substantiated, they intend to take stringent measures against those responsible and will not hesitate to pursue legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)