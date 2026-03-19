Accor Investigates Alleged Exploitation Claims
Hotel group Accor has been accused of systemic exploitation and child trafficking by Grizzly Research. Accor denies involvement, stating that they are conducting an internal and external investigation to verify the facts. They have promised to take legal action should any allegations be confirmed as true.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:58 IST
- Country:
- France
French hotel giant Accor is embroiled in controversy, following allegations of systemic exploitation and child trafficking in a report by Grizzly Research, a short-selling firm.
Accor firmly denies these claims and revealed on Thursday that they have launched a comprehensive internal investigation and engaged an external firm to ascertain the facts.
The hospitality group emphasized that if the allegations are substantiated, they intend to take stringent measures against those responsible and will not hesitate to pursue legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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