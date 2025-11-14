Doctors Divided: The Alleged Terror Connection Shaking India's Medical Community

The National Medical Commission has taken a stern decision, striking off four doctors from the National Medical Register. The reason: serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following a devastating blast in Delhi, as announced on Friday.

As investigations unfold, the picture of a complex terror network emerges. Authorities have revealed that 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered, alongside the shocking arrest of eight individuals, including these medical professionals. The unfolding events have sent shockwaves through the medical community, questioning the integration of ethics in medicine.

The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council swiftly moved to cancel their registrations, rendering these doctors unable to practice. This decisive action underscores the gravity of the allegations, including the discovery of a terror module within Al Falah University. As the investigation continues, the public remains watchful of further developments.