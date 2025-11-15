Left Menu

High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

Sheetal Tejwani, involved in a Rs 300 crore land deal in Pune, has been asked by the police to provide a statement. The deal, linked to Maharashtra's Ajit Pawar's son, involves a government plot, now under investigation. Tejwani is on the run with notices served seeking her appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:13 IST
High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Sheetal Tejwani, implicated in the Rs 300 crore land deal controversy in Pune, has been summoned by law enforcement to record her statement. This case, concerning a 40-acre government plot in the Mundhwa sector, has renewed focus due to its link with a private firm connected to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.

The controversial deal, now annulled, previously designated Tejwani with power of attorney over the land, which ultimately found its way to Parth Pawar's business outfit, Amadea Enterprises LLP. With Tejwani evading authorities, police documents have been served mandating her presence for further inquiry into the charged misdeeds.

Figures named in the official investigation include Digvijay Patil, a co-partner in Amadea Enterprises, as well as sub-registrar R B Taru, with accusations encompassing misappropriation and deceit. Notices have been delivered to Tejwani's known addresses, reflecting an intensified pursuit by the investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

 India
2
Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

 India
3
Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

 Global
4
Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025