High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

In a significant legal development, Sheetal Tejwani, implicated in the Rs 300 crore land deal controversy in Pune, has been summoned by law enforcement to record her statement. This case, concerning a 40-acre government plot in the Mundhwa sector, has renewed focus due to its link with a private firm connected to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.

The controversial deal, now annulled, previously designated Tejwani with power of attorney over the land, which ultimately found its way to Parth Pawar's business outfit, Amadea Enterprises LLP. With Tejwani evading authorities, police documents have been served mandating her presence for further inquiry into the charged misdeeds.

Figures named in the official investigation include Digvijay Patil, a co-partner in Amadea Enterprises, as well as sub-registrar R B Taru, with accusations encompassing misappropriation and deceit. Notices have been delivered to Tejwani's known addresses, reflecting an intensified pursuit by the investigators.

