Jet Crash Controversy: Allegations of Data Tampering in Ajit Pawar's Death

In a gripping twist to the fatal Baramati air crash, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar has alleged possible tampering of the aircraft's 'black box' data. The crash claimed the lives of former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28.

Pawar accused VSR Ventures, the company that operated the ill-fated Learjet 45, of attempting to alter the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) data. He emphasized the role of forensic audits in detecting any such malpractices. Rohit Pawar also urged that any officials participating in data tampering should be cautious of eventual exposure through these audits.

The MLA is advocating for an investigative committee to probe the tragedy, pointing fingers at VSR Ventures' owner, V K Singh. As investigations continue, the shockwaves of this crash have reached national figures like Congress's Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, sought to amplify the issue in Parliament.