Extradition of Fugitive Fraudster: The Case of Jagdish Punetha

In a significant move, a notorious fraudster accused of orchestrating fake investment schemes has been extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates. Identified as Jagdish Punetha, he was apprehended and returned by the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Uttarakhand Police on November 13, officials announced on Friday.

Punetha, bearing a bounty of Rs 50,000, faced charges in Pithoragarh district for allegedly defrauding people of crores, forming a gang to amass illegal wealth, and other criminal activities, as noted by Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan.

An investigation revealed Punetha's involvement in a fraud amounting to approximately Rs 15.17 crore and the illegal acquisition of assets valued at Rs 2.22 crore. Hiding in Dubai, he was caught following a coordinated effort between CB-CID and Interpol, sparked by the issuance of a Red Corner Notice.

