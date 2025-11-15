Left Menu

Extradition of Fugitive Fraudster: The Case of Jagdish Punetha

Jagdish Punetha, a fraudster wanted for cheating individuals out of large sums via fake investment schemes, has been extradited from the UAE to India. The CB-CID branch of Uttarakhand Police worked with Interpol to facilitate his arrest and return, where he faces multiple charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:50 IST
Extradition of Fugitive Fraudster: The Case of Jagdish Punetha
fraudster
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a notorious fraudster accused of orchestrating fake investment schemes has been extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates. Identified as Jagdish Punetha, he was apprehended and returned by the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Uttarakhand Police on November 13, officials announced on Friday.

Punetha, bearing a bounty of Rs 50,000, faced charges in Pithoragarh district for allegedly defrauding people of crores, forming a gang to amass illegal wealth, and other criminal activities, as noted by Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan.

An investigation revealed Punetha's involvement in a fraud amounting to approximately Rs 15.17 crore and the illegal acquisition of assets valued at Rs 2.22 crore. Hiding in Dubai, he was caught following a coordinated effort between CB-CID and Interpol, sparked by the issuance of a Red Corner Notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple Gears Up for Leadership Change: Tim Cook to Step Down

Apple Gears Up for Leadership Change: Tim Cook to Step Down

 Global
2
Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

 India
3
Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

 Global
4
Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025