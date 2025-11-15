Major Opium Bust: Assam Duo Nabbed in Manipur

In a significant drug bust, two individuals hailing from Assam's Kamrup district were apprehended in Senapati, Manipur, with over 18 kg of opium. Acting on credible intelligence, police and CRPF teams intercepted a truck at Maram Police Station's checkpoint on Friday, uncovering the massive haul.

The seizure occurred under the watchful eyes of a magistrate and independent witnesses, as part of a strategic push against drug trafficking in the region. A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered, reaffirming the state's zero-tolerance stance towards narcotics.

The crackdown comes amidst continued ethnic tensions that have plagued Manipur. With more than 260 lives lost and thousands displaced since May 2023, the Center implemented President's rule earlier this year, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)