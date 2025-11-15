Left Menu

Controversial Godman Faces New Claims in Prison Battle

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of molesting students, claims danger in Tihar prison. Facing judicial custody, he asserts mistreatment and denied monk's privileges. The court seeks a report, with proceedings on November 18. His bail plea, withdrawn, cited 'tutored' complainants. Delhi Police continue victim examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:23 IST
Controversial Godman Faces New Claims in Prison Battle
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, is embroiled in serious legal battles as he faces accusations of sexually harassing 16 students at a Delhi institute. While in Tihar prison, Saraswati alleges life threats and claims mistreatment, asserting that he is being denied customary monk privileges including specific attire and diet.

On Friday, upon the completion of his 14-day judicial custody, Saraswati was presented before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar. At the session, the court acknowledged his claims and directed prison authorities to submit a detailed status report. The hearing has been adjourned to November 18 for further proceedings.

Previously, on November 7, Saraswati withdrew his bail application, as his counsel explained that it was necessary to examine charges thoroughly following the upcoming chargesheet. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have interviewed nine victims involved in the case, with the court emphasizing the heightened gravity of the situation due to numerous allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025