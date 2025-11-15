Controversial Godman Faces New Claims in Prison Battle

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, is embroiled in serious legal battles as he faces accusations of sexually harassing 16 students at a Delhi institute. While in Tihar prison, Saraswati alleges life threats and claims mistreatment, asserting that he is being denied customary monk privileges including specific attire and diet.

On Friday, upon the completion of his 14-day judicial custody, Saraswati was presented before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar. At the session, the court acknowledged his claims and directed prison authorities to submit a detailed status report. The hearing has been adjourned to November 18 for further proceedings.

Previously, on November 7, Saraswati withdrew his bail application, as his counsel explained that it was necessary to examine charges thoroughly following the upcoming chargesheet. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have interviewed nine victims involved in the case, with the court emphasizing the heightened gravity of the situation due to numerous allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)