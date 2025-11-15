EVM Security Breach Sparks Judicial Inquiry in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has announced a judicial inquiry into a recent security breach involving electronic voting machines (EVMs). The breach, discovered at a strong room in a government college, has prompted officials to take swift action. The inquiry is led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bilaspur, who has been tasked with producing an immediate report.

The incident came to light during a surprise inspection performed by ASP Shiv Chaudhary late Wednesday night. During the inspection, it was found that police personnel responsible for safeguarding the EVMs were missing from their posts. Consequently, eight officers faced suspension.

In response to the crisis, the police department initiated its own departmental inquiry, overseen by DSP (Leave Reserve) as the investigating officer. Bilaspur's Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Dhawal, emphasized that a comprehensive report is awaited. Meanwhile, former MLA Bamber Thakur raised concerns about potential conspiracy related to election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)