Call for Jharkhand's Central Administrative Tribunal Bench

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal suggests establishing a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Jharkhand during the High Court's silver jubilee. A roadmap for the next 25 years amid AI advances is also encouraged. A new mobile app for Jharkhand district judiciary was launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighted the need for a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Jharkhand during the Jharkhand High Court's silver jubilee celebration held on Saturday in Ranchi.

Speaking at the event, also attended by Justice Surya Kant and other eminent legal personalities, Meghwal underscored the demand for a CAT bench in the region. He praised the Jharkhand High Court for its 25-year history of delivering impartial and transparent justice.

In addition, Meghwal called for formulating a 25-year roadmap to embrace technological advancements including AI and blockchain. During the event, Justice Surya Kant introduced a mobile application unifying all district courts across Jharkhand, featuring e-filing and online payment systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

