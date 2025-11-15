Left Menu

Cracking Down on Illegal Narco Real Estate: Udhampur's Bold Stand

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir demolished properties linked to narcotics trafficking, marking a decisive action against crime. Makhan Din, a key offender, faced demolition of his assets in Udhampur. Property linked to such illegal activities was seized to disrupt the financial backbone of drug peddlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:44 IST
Cracking Down on Illegal Narco Real Estate: Udhampur's Bold Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move against the narcotics underworld, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in conjunction with the district administration, bulldozed a series of properties on Saturday. These assets belonged to a detained drug smuggler in Udhampur district, identified as Makhan Din, whose persistent criminal activities led to this stringent action.

Carried out in Narsoo village along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the demolition aims to dismantle financial networks supporting drug trafficking. Din's properties, including a house and five commercial buildings, were confirmed to have been constructed on encroached state land.

The operation reflects a broader crackdown on drug-related crime, with police attaching properties worth crores linked to narcotics in Udhampur. Similar actions have been taken against another accused, Vikramjeet Kumar, highlighting the ongoing efforts to rid the region of drug crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

 India
2
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
3
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
4
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025