Cracking Down on Illegal Narco Real Estate: Udhampur's Bold Stand
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir demolished properties linked to narcotics trafficking, marking a decisive action against crime. Makhan Din, a key offender, faced demolition of his assets in Udhampur. Property linked to such illegal activities was seized to disrupt the financial backbone of drug peddlers.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move against the narcotics underworld, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in conjunction with the district administration, bulldozed a series of properties on Saturday. These assets belonged to a detained drug smuggler in Udhampur district, identified as Makhan Din, whose persistent criminal activities led to this stringent action.
Carried out in Narsoo village along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the demolition aims to dismantle financial networks supporting drug trafficking. Din's properties, including a house and five commercial buildings, were confirmed to have been constructed on encroached state land.
The operation reflects a broader crackdown on drug-related crime, with police attaching properties worth crores linked to narcotics in Udhampur. Similar actions have been taken against another accused, Vikramjeet Kumar, highlighting the ongoing efforts to rid the region of drug crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
