Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Adjourned to December

The Thane district court in Maharashtra adjourned the hearing of a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi until December 6. The case, initiated by an RSS worker, revolves around alleged remarks made by Gandhi during a 2014 election rally.

During the Saturday hearing, the complainant's attorney, Prabodh Jaywant, applied for permission to allow inspector Ashok Saykar of the Nizampura police station to testify as a witness. Inspector Saykar had previously submitted a report following the court's directive to conduct a probe related to the case.

However, Gandhi's attorney, Narayan Iyer, requested an adjournment, citing the unavailability of the legal team on November 29. Consequently, the court postponed the hearing to December 6.

