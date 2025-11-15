Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Adjourned to December

A Maharashtra court adjourned the defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to December 6. The case was filed by an RSS worker over Gandhi's alleged remarks at a 2014 rally. The hearing was postponed due to unavailability of Gandhi's legal team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Adjourned to December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district court in Maharashtra adjourned the hearing of a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi until December 6. The case, initiated by an RSS worker, revolves around alleged remarks made by Gandhi during a 2014 election rally.

During the Saturday hearing, the complainant's attorney, Prabodh Jaywant, applied for permission to allow inspector Ashok Saykar of the Nizampura police station to testify as a witness. Inspector Saykar had previously submitted a report following the court's directive to conduct a probe related to the case.

However, Gandhi's attorney, Narayan Iyer, requested an adjournment, citing the unavailability of the legal team on November 29. Consequently, the court postponed the hearing to December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
2
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India
3
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
4
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025