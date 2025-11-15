Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

The Delhi High Court has granted parole to a convict in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case for three weeks to continue treatment for HIV. The parole follows a dismissal of his furlough appeal, with restrictions on his movement limited to NCR. Parole is conditional on a personal bond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:12 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted a three-week parole to a convict involved in the 2009 murder case of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh. This decision provides the convict the opportunity to continue his treatment for HIV during this period.

The court, led by Justice Sanjeev Narula, sanctioned the parole after acknowledging the state's counsel had no objections, provided the convict remains within the NCR's boundaries.

Originally sentenced to death, the convict's penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. The high court's recent order allows parole upon a personal bond of Rs 25,000, which is required to be furnished alongside. The convict must surrender post-parole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
2
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India
3
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
4
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025