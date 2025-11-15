Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

The Delhi High Court has granted a three-week parole to a convict involved in the 2009 murder case of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh. This decision provides the convict the opportunity to continue his treatment for HIV during this period.

The court, led by Justice Sanjeev Narula, sanctioned the parole after acknowledging the state's counsel had no objections, provided the convict remains within the NCR's boundaries.

Originally sentenced to death, the convict's penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. The high court's recent order allows parole upon a personal bond of Rs 25,000, which is required to be furnished alongside. The convict must surrender post-parole.

(With inputs from agencies.)