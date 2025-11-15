Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case
The Delhi High Court has granted parole to a convict in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case for three weeks to continue treatment for HIV. The parole follows a dismissal of his furlough appeal, with restrictions on his movement limited to NCR. Parole is conditional on a personal bond.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has granted a three-week parole to a convict involved in the 2009 murder case of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh. This decision provides the convict the opportunity to continue his treatment for HIV during this period.
The court, led by Justice Sanjeev Narula, sanctioned the parole after acknowledging the state's counsel had no objections, provided the convict remains within the NCR's boundaries.
Originally sentenced to death, the convict's penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. The high court's recent order allows parole upon a personal bond of Rs 25,000, which is required to be furnished alongside. The convict must surrender post-parole.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Life Sentence for BJP Activist in Disturbing School Assault Case
Justice Sought: Azerbaijani Prosecutors Aim for Life Sentences in Karabakh Case
Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Seven in Decade-Old Murder Case
Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders
Justice Served: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence in Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case