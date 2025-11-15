Crackdown on Illicit Trade of Esse Cigarettes in Delhi-NCR

A Korean company is making bold moves to curb the illegal distribution of its products in India. KT&G (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation) has taken a strong stance against the illegal trade of its Esse cigarettes, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region.

In collaboration with S S Rana & Co, a renowned law firm, KT&G has issued over 130 legal notices to individuals and retailers involved in the counterfeit and illicit trade of its products within India. This legal maneuver comes as part of a broader initiative to combat global illicit trade that accounts for 11.6% of cigarette consumption worldwide, resulting in a staggering $40.5 billion USD loss in tax revenue.

The challenge of illegal cigarette trade is even more pronounced in India, where nearly one-fifth of the cigarette market is infiltrated by smuggled and illicit goods. KT&G's recent actions reflect an urgent need to address this issue and secure both market integrity and tax revenue, highlighting a significant aspect of economic health and governance in the region.