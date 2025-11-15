Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Trade of Esse Cigarettes in Delhi-NCR

A Korean firm, KT&G, is combating the illegal trade of Esse cigarettes in Delhi-NCR by issuing over 130 legal notices through S S Rana & Co. With 11.6% of global cigarettes illicitly consumed, the initiative aims to tackle significant tax losses and protect the market from counterfeit products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:44 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Trade of Esse Cigarettes in Delhi-NCR
  • Country:
  • India

A Korean company is making bold moves to curb the illegal distribution of its products in India. KT&G (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation) has taken a strong stance against the illegal trade of its Esse cigarettes, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region.

In collaboration with S S Rana & Co, a renowned law firm, KT&G has issued over 130 legal notices to individuals and retailers involved in the counterfeit and illicit trade of its products within India. This legal maneuver comes as part of a broader initiative to combat global illicit trade that accounts for 11.6% of cigarette consumption worldwide, resulting in a staggering $40.5 billion USD loss in tax revenue.

The challenge of illegal cigarette trade is even more pronounced in India, where nearly one-fifth of the cigarette market is infiltrated by smuggled and illicit goods. KT&G's recent actions reflect an urgent need to address this issue and secure both market integrity and tax revenue, highlighting a significant aspect of economic health and governance in the region.

TRENDING

1
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
2
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India
3
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
4
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025