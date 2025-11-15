Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Amid heightened security, Delhi Police have detained three individuals tied to Al Falah University as part of an extensive probe into the deadly Red Fort explosion. Included among those detained are two doctors known to be associated with the university.

The arrests follow regulatory concerns raised by the UGC and NAAC, prompting the Crime Branch to file FIRs citing cheating and forgery. Both statutory bodies identified substantial irregularities within the university's operations, prompting a deeper investigation into their potential connection to the explosion.

In separate actions, officials detained another individual for illegal fertiliser sales potentially linked to explosive production materials. Authorities are now meticulously analyzing connections among those involved to uncover broader conspiratorial elements.

