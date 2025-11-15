Left Menu

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors from Al Falah University, amid a multi-agency investigation into the Red Fort blast that resulted in 13 fatalities. Two FIRs were filed against the university over alleged irregularities. Investigators focus on uncovering links to the blast and potential conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:35 IST
Amid heightened security, Delhi Police have detained three individuals tied to Al Falah University as part of an extensive probe into the deadly Red Fort explosion. Included among those detained are two doctors known to be associated with the university.

The arrests follow regulatory concerns raised by the UGC and NAAC, prompting the Crime Branch to file FIRs citing cheating and forgery. Both statutory bodies identified substantial irregularities within the university's operations, prompting a deeper investigation into their potential connection to the explosion.

In separate actions, officials detained another individual for illegal fertiliser sales potentially linked to explosive production materials. Authorities are now meticulously analyzing connections among those involved to uncover broader conspiratorial elements.

