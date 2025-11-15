Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Uncovers Fake Job Scam Targeting Aspiring Nurses

Authorities in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district have dismantled a scam operation promising fake nursing officer positions in exchange for money. Key suspects Saddam Hussain and Rajesh Mishra have been apprehended. The fraudulent scheme involved fake appointment letters, forged documents, and misleading financial transactions to appear legitimate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhalawar | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:49 IST
Rajasthan Police Uncovers Fake Job Scam Targeting Aspiring Nurses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district have uncovered a scam designed to exploit unemployed youth seeking nursing officer jobs. According to officials, the gang swindled significant sums of money by promising positions at a local hospital.

District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar disclosed that key figures in the operation, Saddam Hussain alias Sunny Pathan and Rajesh Mishra, have been detained. The suspects allegedly demanded between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh from each victim under the guise of securing government employment.

The ploy unraveled when a victim filed a complaint at Kotwali police station, leading to the arrest of Pathan and Mishra. Police investigations revealed that Mishra obtained contacts of job-seekers and coordinated with Pathan, who collected payments and forged appointment letters. To add authenticity, victims were recorded in a fake attendance register, emailed attendance records, and even received an advance salary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025