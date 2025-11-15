Rajasthan Police Uncovers Fake Job Scam Targeting Aspiring Nurses

In a significant breakthrough, police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district have uncovered a scam designed to exploit unemployed youth seeking nursing officer jobs. According to officials, the gang swindled significant sums of money by promising positions at a local hospital.

District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar disclosed that key figures in the operation, Saddam Hussain alias Sunny Pathan and Rajesh Mishra, have been detained. The suspects allegedly demanded between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh from each victim under the guise of securing government employment.

The ploy unraveled when a victim filed a complaint at Kotwali police station, leading to the arrest of Pathan and Mishra. Police investigations revealed that Mishra obtained contacts of job-seekers and coordinated with Pathan, who collected payments and forged appointment letters. To add authenticity, victims were recorded in a fake attendance register, emailed attendance records, and even received an advance salary.

(With inputs from agencies.)