Jammu and Kashmir Government Announces Compensation After Accidental Blast

The Jammu and Kashmir government declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of nine deceased victims of an accidental blast at Nowgam police station. Severely injured individuals will receive Rs 1 lakh. The explosion, unrelated to terrorism, occurred during an explosives investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each person who died in an accidental blast at the Nowgam police station. The compensation will be disbursed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that individuals who were severely injured in the incident would receive Rs 1 lakh each. The chief minister made this announcement on his official account, emphasizing the government's intention to offer solidarity and immediate support to affected families.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo visited families of the deceased to express her condolences and reassure them of the government's support. Despite the tragic death of nine individuals and the injury of 32 others, officials stress that the explosion, which occurred during the handling of unstable explosives related to an investigation, was not a terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

