Supreme Court Mandates No-Fault Compensation Policy for COVID Vaccine Adverse Events

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has instructed the central government to develop a no-fault compensation framework addressing severe adverse events from COVID-19 vaccination. This move highlights the state's responsibility to protect its citizens, underlining the welfare obligations outlined in the Constitution.

The court recognized the COVID-19 pandemic as an unprecedented event that necessitated swift and large-scale vaccination efforts. While the vaccine rollout was crucial in saving lives, unfortunate cases of adverse effects have emerged, prompting the need for a structured compensation scheme.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta emphasized that the policy should not be seen as an admission of liability by the state. Instead, it aims to assure affected families of accessible redress mechanisms, aligning with practices in countries like Australia and Japan. The court's directive reinforces the judiciary's role in safeguarding citizen rights while respecting executive policy-making powers.