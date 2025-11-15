Red Fort Explosion Sparks Multi-Agency Probe into University Links
Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors from Al Falah University, linked to a blast near the Red Fort that killed 13. The investigation has highlighted regulatory violations by the university and potential connections to a white-collar terror module, leading to FIRs and further scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The recent Red Fort explosion in Delhi, which claimed 13 lives, has led to the detention of three individuals by the Delhi Police. Among them are two doctors associated with Al Falah University, a Haryana-based institution now facing scrutiny for alleged regulatory violations.
Amid a broader investigation into the incident, authorities have registered two fresh FIRs against the university for reported irregularities flagged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The detained doctors, Mohammed and Mustakim, are linked to an alleged white-collar terror module under investigation by various agencies.
Efforts to unravel the network surrounding the blast have seen coordinated raids, extensive questioning, and detailed reviews of visitor records from key locations. As the probe intensifies, concerns about regulatory compliance and potential links to terrorist activities loom over the university's reputation.
