Left Menu

Red Fort Explosion Sparks Multi-Agency Probe into University Links

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors from Al Falah University, linked to a blast near the Red Fort that killed 13. The investigation has highlighted regulatory violations by the university and potential connections to a white-collar terror module, leading to FIRs and further scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:22 IST
Red Fort Explosion Sparks Multi-Agency Probe into University Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Red Fort explosion in Delhi, which claimed 13 lives, has led to the detention of three individuals by the Delhi Police. Among them are two doctors associated with Al Falah University, a Haryana-based institution now facing scrutiny for alleged regulatory violations.

Amid a broader investigation into the incident, authorities have registered two fresh FIRs against the university for reported irregularities flagged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The detained doctors, Mohammed and Mustakim, are linked to an alleged white-collar terror module under investigation by various agencies.

Efforts to unravel the network surrounding the blast have seen coordinated raids, extensive questioning, and detailed reviews of visitor records from key locations. As the probe intensifies, concerns about regulatory compliance and potential links to terrorist activities loom over the university's reputation.

TRENDING

1
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
2
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India
3
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025