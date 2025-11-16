Tragic Mystery: Woman Found Murdered Near Delhi Station
A middle-aged woman was found murdered near Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Railway Station. Police, who suspect she was a ragpicker or vagabond, found her with torn clothes and facial injuries. A murder case has been registered, and investigators are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to solve the case.
A shocking discovery was made near Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Railway Station on Sunday as a middle-aged woman's lifeless body was found by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.
The woman, believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, appeared to have been a ragpicker or a vagabond. She suffered from torn clothes and had sustained injuries to her face and head, suggesting an assault with a sharp weapon, police revealed.
The scene, cluttered with items possibly linked to the crime, included a pair of slippers belonging to both genders. Authorities are actively investigating, with CCTV footage being analyzed to track the deceased's movements prior to the murder, and a case has been filed with the Mahendra Park police station.
