Haryana Clarifies CCTV Use in AB-PMJAY Hospitals

On Friday, the Haryana government cleared the air regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The cameras will be placed exclusively in corridors and at entry points of intensive care and high dependency units.

The objective, officials stressed, is to prevent any malpractices, such as false booking, associated with the health scheme. Reports of live surveillance of patients circulating on social media platforms have been rebuffed, with officials affirming that no cameras would intrude on patient care areas.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing substantial health cover annually, demands high standards of transparency and accountability, according to an order issued by health authorities. The government has assured strict protocols to safeguard patient privacy and data integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)