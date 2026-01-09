Haryana Clarifies CCTV Use in AB-PMJAY Hospitals
The Haryana government clarified CCTV cameras will be placed only in corridors and entry points of ICUs and HDUs in hospitals under Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This step aims to prevent misuse of packages. Cameras will not face patients, protecting their privacy.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Haryana government cleared the air regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The cameras will be placed exclusively in corridors and at entry points of intensive care and high dependency units.
The objective, officials stressed, is to prevent any malpractices, such as false booking, associated with the health scheme. Reports of live surveillance of patients circulating on social media platforms have been rebuffed, with officials affirming that no cameras would intrude on patient care areas.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing substantial health cover annually, demands high standards of transparency and accountability, according to an order issued by health authorities. The government has assured strict protocols to safeguard patient privacy and data integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- cameras
- Haryana
- Ayushman Bharat
- ICU
- privacy
- healthcare
- transparency
- monitoring
- hospitals
ALSO READ
Mega-Mergers Await: Healthcare M&A Set to Surge Amid Relaxed Regulations
AI-Powered Precision Farming: Transforming Agriculture in Jharkhand
Revolutionizing Healthcare: iLive Connect Launches 'Doctor-Led Continuous Care' in India
Healthcare Shake-Up: US House Moves on Subsidies as Pharma Giants Make Strategic Shifts
TMC Challenges ED Raids: A Clash Over Political Strategy and Privacy