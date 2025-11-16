Red Fort Blast: Unraveling a Web of Clues

Security agencies are thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the Red Fort blast, focusing on three bullet cartridges discovered near the iconic Delhi monument. Two of the cartridges were live rounds, a caliber not authorized for civilian use. Their origins remain a mystery, as no weapon has yet been recovered.

The probe, centering on suspect Umar Nabi's route from Faridabad to Delhi, involves piecing together call records, CCTV footage, and eyewitness accounts to uncover potential accomplices. The investigation has also expanded to scrutinize suspicious financial transactions linked to hawala networks, implicating two doctors in a structured financial conspiracy.

Authorities continue to explore connections to Al-Falah University in Haryana, detaining individuals for questioning. Raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh aim to trace chemical procurement and suspect movements, as security agencies work tirelessly to reconstruct the events leading up to the explosion and apprehend those involved.

