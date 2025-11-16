Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Ensuring Fertiliser Compliance and Tenant Verification in Doda

The police in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, conducted rigorous inspections of fertiliser dealers to ensure compliance with regulations. Additionally, they registered a case against a landlord for not following tenant verification norms after discovering an unverified tenant during routine patrols.

On Sunday, police forces in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, launched a detailed inspection of fertiliser dealers to enforce strict regulatory compliance. The initiative, driven by intelligence reports, aimed to identify any misuse of chemical substances for illegal activities.

Authorities inspected stock registers and sale records, urging dealers to keep detailed records, verify customer details, and alert officials to suspicious activities. There was a strong emphasis on dealers' legal responsibilities amidst the current security scenario.

In a related incident, a landlord faced legal action for failing to meet tenant verification requirements, as exposed during a routine patrol. Police discovered a tenant living without the necessary documentation, resulting in an FIR against the landlord.

