Dramatic Capture: Murder Suspect Arrested After Gunfire Exchange
In Punjab's Batala, a murder suspect named Manik was arrested after a gunfight with the police. Manik was involved in the murder of Deep Cheema, allegedly attacked by five individuals. Two assailants have already been arrested, and the remaining have been identified, according to police statements.
A murder suspect has been apprehended in Punjab's Batala after a dramatic exchange of gunfire, authorities reported on Monday. The suspect, Manik, was wanted in connection with the murder of Deep Cheema, a case that had shocked the region.
The murder occurred on November 2 near Khokhar Palace in Gurdaspur district, allegedly carried out by five perpetrators. The police have already captured two individuals, Harinder and Savinder, involved in the case.
Police received intelligence that Manik was travelling on a motorbike from Khulian village. Upon interception, Manik reportedly opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the police, during which he sustained injuries. The police have identified the remaining suspects and are pursuing their arrest.
