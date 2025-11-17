Kerala MVD Uncovers Inter-State Vehicle Registration Fraud

The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in Punalur has unearthed a suspected inter-state vehicle registration fraud, officials confirmed on Monday. The discovery arose as a scrapped two-wheeler, claimed to be abandoned by the Indian armed forces, was presented for re-registration.

The incident broke when a Royal Enfield motorcycle, registration HP-47-A-4670, was brought to the Punalur Sub-Regional Transport Office. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Simod VS discovered discrepancies in the chassis number during inspection and verified it against the Parivahan database.

It was revealed that the motorcycle was initially registered as a state government vehicle under KL-01-AV-4409, subsequently scrapped, and then fraudulently claimed as an ex-Army asset in Himachal Pradesh. MVD has transferred the case to the police for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)