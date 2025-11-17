ASEAN and China's Groundbreaking Agreement
ASEAN and China are working towards finalizing a legally binding code of conduct for the South China Sea by next year, as announced by the Philippine foreign minister. This consensus could greatly influence regional stability and cooperation.
The Southeast Asian bloc, ASEAN, and China are on the brink of negotiating a landmark code of conduct for the South China Sea, with a targeted completion date set for next year, according to the Philippine foreign minister.
During a press briefing, Philippine Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro highlighted that the impending code aims to be legally binding, underscoring the serious commitment of the involved parties to maintain regional peace.
Lazaro addressed this development in the context of the Philippines' upcoming term as chair of ASEAN, signaling a pivotal role in orchestrating this significant diplomatic progress.
