Swiss-India Collaboration: A New Dawn for Anticipatory Science Diplomacy

Switzerland is prioritizing anticipatory science diplomacy in its foreign policy to address global sovereignty and security challenges. In collaboration with India, the Swiss government hosted an event to explore frontier technologies' impact through a multistakeholder dialogue, emphasizing a shared vision for innovation excellence and large-scale implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Switzerland is prioritizing anticipatory science diplomacy as a key component in its foreign policy, highlighting the significant role of science and technology in global sovereignty and security. Speaking at an event hosted by the Swiss Embassy, Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, emphasized the strategic importance of this approach.

The Swiss government collaborated with India, hosting an 'Anticipatory Leadership Lab' alongside the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA). The event gathered 60 leaders from diverse fields, fostering discussions on how emerging scientific and technological advancements could influence public policy, diplomacy, and industry globally.

The initiative underscores a long-term partnership between GESDA and India, aligning with India's historical leadership in anticipatory governance. Discussions included potential developments such as an India-centric Anticipatory Leadership Week in 2026 and strengthening ties with Indian institutions. Experts highlighted the urgency of addressing disruptive technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence to mitigate global inequalities.

