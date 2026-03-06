Swiss-India Collaboration: A New Dawn for Anticipatory Science Diplomacy

Switzerland is prioritizing anticipatory science diplomacy as a key component in its foreign policy, highlighting the significant role of science and technology in global sovereignty and security. Speaking at an event hosted by the Swiss Embassy, Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, emphasized the strategic importance of this approach.

The Swiss government collaborated with India, hosting an 'Anticipatory Leadership Lab' alongside the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA). The event gathered 60 leaders from diverse fields, fostering discussions on how emerging scientific and technological advancements could influence public policy, diplomacy, and industry globally.

The initiative underscores a long-term partnership between GESDA and India, aligning with India's historical leadership in anticipatory governance. Discussions included potential developments such as an India-centric Anticipatory Leadership Week in 2026 and strengthening ties with Indian institutions. Experts highlighted the urgency of addressing disruptive technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence to mitigate global inequalities.