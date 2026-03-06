Strategic Oil Diplomacy Under Modi: A New Era of Energy Politics
The US has announced a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. The BJP hailed this waiver as a triumph for India's 'strategic oil diplomacy' under Modi, criticizing Rahul Gandhi and Congress for their negative narrative. The move, part of Trump's energy agenda, aims to maintain stable oil supplies amid tensions with Iran.
The United States has issued a 30-day waiver permitting Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, a move hailed by the BJP as a triumph of 'strategic oil diplomacy' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, the BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for spreading panic with claims of an impending oil shortage.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the temporary nature of this measure, noting it will minimize any significant financial benefits to Russia while keeping global oil supplies steady amid growing tensions with Iran. The decision is seen as an extension of President Trump's energy strategy, which aims to bolster oil and gas production to unprecedented levels.
Reacting to the development, the Congress questioned how long what they termed 'American blackmail' would persist. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, however, defended the government's actions, asserting that India's purchases of Russian oil had not been disrupted and that the Congress's own past dealings with Iran were contradictory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
