Tamil Nadu Revenue Employees to Boycott Work: A Call for Reform

The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees in Tamil Nadu is initiating a boycott starting November 18 to protest excessive workload and lack of resources. The strike seeks proper training, appointment of additional officers, and an end to late review meetings. Multiple unions will join the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:30 IST
  • India

The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees in Tamil Nadu has announced a state-wide boycott of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work commencing tomorrow. This protest targets excessive workload, under-staffing, and insufficient training and support, according to a statement released Monday.

Scheduled to begin on November 18, the protest aims to secure adequate training facilities for all officials, the appointment of additional officers as Booth Level Officers (BLO), and sufficient staff deployment at BLO levels. Officials are also protesting late-night review meetings and frequent daily video conferences.

The campaign coincides with the ongoing SIR, set to conclude on December 4, which involves form distribution, online submissions, and review sessions. In addition to revenue workers, anganwadi workers, municipal staff, teachers, and other unions drafted as BLOs will also participate in the boycott, said the association. Participants include tahsildars, village administrative officers, and other officials within the revenue department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

