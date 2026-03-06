UPDATE 1-Indian Air Force says jet crashed in Assam on training mission
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 01:35 IST
The Indian Air Force said on Friday that a fighter jet, which was on a training mission, crashed in the northeast Indian state of Assam.
"The Su-30MKI which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat," the Indian Air Force said on X. Search operations are underway, the Indian Air Force added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
