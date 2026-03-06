Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Indian Air Force says jet crashed in Assam on training mission

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 01:35 IST
The ‌Indian Air Force said on Friday that a fighter jet, ‌which was on a training ‌mission, crashed in the northeast Indian state of Assam.

"The Su-30MKI which ⁠was ​on ⁠a training mission, crashed in the ⁠area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, ​approx 60 km from Jorhat," ⁠the Indian Air Force said on ⁠X. Search ​operations are underway, the Indian Air Force ⁠added.

