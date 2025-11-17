Citizens: The Ultimate Weapon Against Terrorism
Haryana's authorities emphasize the crucial role citizens play in countering terrorism, following the bust of a terror module. With strengthened anti-terrorism operations, officials urge the public to report suspicious activities, highlighting collaborations between state and central agencies to maintain safety.
The Haryana police have strengthened their anti-terrorism measures in the National Capital Region, following the discovery of a 'white collar' terror module. The announcement by DGP O P Singh came after a significant recovery of explosives in Faridabad.
During a meeting in Faridabad, central intelligence agencies, Delhi Police, and officers from Uttar Pradesh discussed collaborative efforts in ongoing anti-terrorism operations. Singh emphasized the indispensable role of alert citizens, urging them to report suspicious activities to local authorities.
Highlighting successful vigilance, Singh cited an incident where a hotel employee's alertness led to the apprehension of a suspicious individual. This underscores the importance of public participation in preempting terrorist plans and supporting continuous state and central coordination.
