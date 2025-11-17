Left Menu

Citizens: The Ultimate Weapon Against Terrorism

Haryana's authorities emphasize the crucial role citizens play in countering terrorism, following the bust of a terror module. With strengthened anti-terrorism operations, officials urge the public to report suspicious activities, highlighting collaborations between state and central agencies to maintain safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:30 IST
Citizens: The Ultimate Weapon Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana police have strengthened their anti-terrorism measures in the National Capital Region, following the discovery of a 'white collar' terror module. The announcement by DGP O P Singh came after a significant recovery of explosives in Faridabad.

During a meeting in Faridabad, central intelligence agencies, Delhi Police, and officers from Uttar Pradesh discussed collaborative efforts in ongoing anti-terrorism operations. Singh emphasized the indispensable role of alert citizens, urging them to report suspicious activities to local authorities.

Highlighting successful vigilance, Singh cited an incident where a hotel employee's alertness led to the apprehension of a suspicious individual. This underscores the importance of public participation in preempting terrorist plans and supporting continuous state and central coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Schemes

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Sch...

 India
2
Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

 Global
3
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025