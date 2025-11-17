JKSA Urges PM Modi to Prevent Vilification of Kashmiri Students

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has reported that Kashmiri students are being subjected to profiling, eviction, and intimidation following the Red Fort blast in Delhi. Allegations of bias have arisen from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Nasir Khuehami, JKSA National Convenor, highlighted that a particular community is unjustly targeted, stressing the need for Prime Minister Modi's intervention to curb these incidents. Khuehami assured that Kashmiri students support India's democracy, yet face harassment and forced evictions.

JKSA demands protection for Kashmiri students and condemns the Red Fort car explosion, which killed 13. Investigations are underway after the incident, involving multiple agencies and leading to several detentions and examinations of potential conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)