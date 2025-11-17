Elderly Trust Exploited: Woman Arrested for Gold Earring Swap Scam

In a shocking revelation, a 50-year-old woman has been apprehended in Delhi for allegedly deceiving an elderly victim by swapping her gold earrings for artificial ones. The incident unfolded in central Delhi, where the accused gained the victim's trust by claiming acquaintance with her late daughter.

The crime was reported to the police on October 30, sparking an investigation. Authorities examined CCTV footage from the area, which played a crucial role in identifying the suspect despite her attempts at disguise. Her movement and partial facial features aided in matching her description with the victim's report.

The accused, residing in Kala Mahal, confessed to the act, citing financial desperation. Law enforcement is now attempting to recover the stolen jewelry and determine her involvement in similar fraudulent activities. The incident exposes vulnerabilities in trust especially amongst the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)