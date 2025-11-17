Kremlin Negotiates POW Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
The Kremlin has confirmed discussions about a potential prisoner-of-war exchange with Ukraine, though specifics remain undisclosed. This exchange is part of several that have occurred since the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated in February 2022 with Russia's troop deployment.
The Kremlin announced on Monday that talks are underway for a possible exchange of prisoners-of-war with Ukraine. However, officials declined to reveal any further details regarding these negotiations.
Since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, when Russia deployed thousands of troops to Ukraine, both nations have engaged in numerous exchanges of POWs.
This development underscores the ongoing tension and diplomatic maneuvering as the war continues to impact both countries.
