Left Menu

Kremlin Negotiates POW Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Kremlin has confirmed discussions about a potential prisoner-of-war exchange with Ukraine, though specifics remain undisclosed. This exchange is part of several that have occurred since the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated in February 2022 with Russia's troop deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:11 IST
Kremlin Negotiates POW Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Monday that talks are underway for a possible exchange of prisoners-of-war with Ukraine. However, officials declined to reveal any further details regarding these negotiations.

Since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, when Russia deployed thousands of troops to Ukraine, both nations have engaged in numerous exchanges of POWs.

This development underscores the ongoing tension and diplomatic maneuvering as the war continues to impact both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

 India
2
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

 India
3
Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

 India
4
The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025