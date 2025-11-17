Tamil Nadu Revenue Employees Boycott SIR Work Over Heavy Demands
The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees of Tamil Nadu plans to boycott SIR work starting tomorrow, protesting workload, manpower shortages, and inadequate training. They demand more officers and training. The DMK supports an extension post-election, while the BJP criticizes the protest.
The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees of Tamil Nadu has announced a boycott of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work starting tomorrow, citing excessive workload, shortage of manpower, and insufficient training and funding as main concerns, according to their statement on Monday.
Set to begin a state-wide protest on November 18, they demand proper training for officials, appointment of additional Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and adequate staffing. The SIR, ending on December 4, involves significant paperwork, from form distribution to review meetings. The association claims insufficient planning has hurried its implementation.
DMK supporters call for extending deadlines beyond the upcoming Assembly election, while the BJP criticizes the protest. Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan suggests time pressure could be fueling tensions, asking for an extension, whereas BJP's Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan urged cooperation, dismissing protests against the government mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
