Call for Fair Skies: Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Airline Pricing

A petition filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan urges India's Supreme Court to establish regulatory guidelines for controlling unpredictable airfare fluctuations and ancillary charges by private airlines, aiming to protect passenger rights and ensure fair access to essential air travel services.

Updated: 17-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has sought responses from the Centre and relevant authorities over a plea that seeks to address 'unpredictable fluctuations' in airfare and ancillary charges by private airlines, potentially establishing new regulatory guidelines.

Filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, the petition calls for a robust regulatory framework to ensure fair and transparent operations within the civil aviation sector. Senior legal representatives presented grievances over reduced baggage allowances and the lack of regulation over dynamic pricing.

The plea highlights constitutional concerns as well, suggesting that the unreasonable pricing practices violate fundamental rights such as equality and freedom of movement, underlining the need for prompt judicial intervention to ensure fair, affordable, and transparent air travel services.

