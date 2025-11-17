Call for Fair Skies: Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Airline Pricing

The Supreme Court of India has sought responses from the Centre and relevant authorities over a plea that seeks to address 'unpredictable fluctuations' in airfare and ancillary charges by private airlines, potentially establishing new regulatory guidelines.

Filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, the petition calls for a robust regulatory framework to ensure fair and transparent operations within the civil aviation sector. Senior legal representatives presented grievances over reduced baggage allowances and the lack of regulation over dynamic pricing.

The plea highlights constitutional concerns as well, suggesting that the unreasonable pricing practices violate fundamental rights such as equality and freedom of movement, underlining the need for prompt judicial intervention to ensure fair, affordable, and transparent air travel services.

(With inputs from agencies.)