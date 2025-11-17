Left Menu

Unveiling the Intricate Web Behind the Red Fort Bomb Plot

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) presented its case against Amir Rashid Ali, key player in the Red Fort car bomb attack, in a Delhi court. Ali allegedly aided suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi with logistics and shelter. The blast intended to disrupt national stability and resulted in 13 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) unveiled the complex narrative surrounding Amir Rashid Ali—a pivotal suspect in the Red Fort terror conspiracy—in a high-security Delhi courtroom this week. With strict measures in place, the agency laid out its accusations, presenting Ali as the enabler behind the tragic car bomb incident.

Key charges against Ali, originally from Pampore in South Kashmir, include facilitating a safe house and logistical support for Dr Umar Nabi, the alleged 'suicide bomber'. The bomb strike, orchestrated with precision to inflict mass panic, successfully claimed 13 lives, underlining an attack designed to disturb national unity.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Ali is set to endure ten days of custodial questioning to extract deeper insights into the terror scheme. This incident is tied to an intricate network of conspirators across multiple states, prompting an extensive inquest by India's security apparatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

