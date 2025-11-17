EU's Financial Dilemma: Funding Ukraine Amidst Frozen Russian Assets

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled three options to financially support Ukraine. This includes a potential loan from frozen Russian assets as part of a larger aid strategy. EU leaders endorsed meeting Ukraine's financial needs but hesitated over the asset-based loan due to Belgian concerns.

The European Union, minus Hungary, urged the Commission to draft financial support strategies. The options include grants from member states, EU market-based borrowing, or leveraging immobilized assets. Von der Leyen highlighted these approaches are flexible and can be sequentially utilized to meet Ukraine's urgent needs by mid-2026.

Ukraine's financial shortfall for 2026-2027 is estimated at 135.7 billion euros. The proposals, if incorporating Russian assets, could cover these needs with a 140 billion euro loan. Von der Leyen stressed the necessity of a rapid consensus at the upcoming December European Council, while feedback in Brussels remains mixed regarding the Commission's proposals.

