European Commission Targets WhatsApp with Major Platform Designation
The European Commission is weighing the possibility of labeling Meta's WhatsApp as a very large platform under the Digital Services Act. This designation would require the messaging service to take stricter measures against illegal and harmful content online.
The European Commission is contemplating assigning Meta's WhatsApp the status of a very large platform as outlined in the Digital Services Act, according to a spokesperson's statement on Friday.
This potential designation obligates online platforms to intensify efforts in combatting illegal and harmful content circulating on the internet.