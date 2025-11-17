Unprecedented Surge in MGNREGS Worker Deletions Amidst e-KYC Mandate

An unexpected surge in the deletion of 27 lakh workers from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been reported between October 10 and November 14, raising significant concerns about the program's trajectory.

According to a recent report by Lib Tech India, a notable increase in deletions happened during the same month e-KYC requirements were enforced, starting November 1, 2025. Simultaneously, 10.5 lakh workers were added to the scheme, which promises at least 100 days of wage employment to rural households.

The Rural Development Ministry maintains that e-KYC requirements are unrelated to worker deletions, arguing that job card removal is a routine process by states and UTs. However, the data reveals that this deletion spike has reversed previous growth trends, hinting at wider issues with the implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)