Himachal's Demand for Equitable Share and Sustainable Development

In a high-stakes assembly on inter-state issues, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the state's legitimate right to a 7.19% share of Chandigarh's land and assets. This claim is rooted in the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and solidified by a 2011 Supreme Court judgment.

At the Northern Zonal Council meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Faridabad, Sukhu demanded the release of pending dues from the Bhakra Beas Management Board, alongside urging a permanent member from Himachal Pradesh on the board. He also called for a review of disaster relief norms to better protect vulnerable hill states.

Sukhu highlighted the need for an expanded air network to boost tourism, and requested full central funding for ongoing hydel projects. He proposed the establishment of educational and sports infrastructure, as well as the upgrade of environmental offices in Shimla to support regional development, underlining the strategic tourism opportunities.