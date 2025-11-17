Supreme Court Criticizes CBI in Vimal Negi Case

The Supreme Court issued a sharp rebuke to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday, criticizing the agency's handling of the investigation into Vimal Negi's death. Negi was an officer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

A panel of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra expressed doubts about the competence of CBI investigators, calling some officers 'absolutely bogus' and questioning their fitness for service.

The case involves allegations against Desh Raj, who, along with others, purportedly pressured Negi, leading to his death. While granting Desh Raj anticipatory bail, the court challenged the CBI's claims of non-cooperation by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)