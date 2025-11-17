Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes CBI in Vimal Negi Case

The Supreme Court criticized the CBI for its investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, a Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited officer. During a hearing for Desh Raj's anticipatory bail plea, the court questioned the competence of CBI officials, emphasizing their ineptitude and the lack of concrete evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:53 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes CBI in Vimal Negi Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a sharp rebuke to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday, criticizing the agency's handling of the investigation into Vimal Negi's death. Negi was an officer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

A panel of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra expressed doubts about the competence of CBI investigators, calling some officers 'absolutely bogus' and questioning their fitness for service.

The case involves allegations against Desh Raj, who, along with others, purportedly pressured Negi, leading to his death. While granting Desh Raj anticipatory bail, the court challenged the CBI's claims of non-cooperation by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Crash in Saudi Arabia Claims 45 Lives, Including Karnataka Driver

Tragic Bus Crash in Saudi Arabia Claims 45 Lives, Including Karnataka Driver

 India
2
FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025