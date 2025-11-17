Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates E-Transmission of Witness Statements for Video Conferencing

The Supreme Court has ordered trial courts to electronically transmit previous witness statements during video conferencing proceedings. This directive aims to prevent procedural disadvantages, ensuring fair cross-examination. The bench addressed a specific case where a key witness testified remotely, highlighting the need for digital adaptation in legal processes.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for trial courts to implement electronic transmission of witnesses' previous statements in cases of video conferencing. This move is intended to rectify procedural issues that arise due to the absence of witnesses in the courtroom.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta recognized the growing reliance on technology for collecting evidence remotely, noting the necessity to adapt legal procedures to this reality. In several instances, witnesses' evidence is being recorded through video links.

This ruling came in light of a specific case where the defense faced challenges in cross-examining a witness who testified from Canada, as the trial court failed to present a document with her prior statements. The court mandated that trial courts must ensure electronic transmission of such documents, promoting fairness in judicial proceedings.

