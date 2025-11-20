Left Menu

Omar meets Union finance minister amid deepening fiscal crisis in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, a meeting held against the backdrop of the financial constraints faced by the Union Territory, officials said.The official X handle of Abdullahs office said the two leaders held discussion on key developmental priorities in JK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:03 IST
Omar meets Union finance minister amid deepening fiscal crisis in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, a meeting held against the backdrop of the financial constraints faced by the Union Territory, officials said.

The official X handle of Abdullah's office said the two leaders held discussion on key developmental priorities in J&K. ''The meeting focused on strengthening infrastructure, boosting investment and ensuring continued financial support for welfare-driven initiatives in J&K,'' the CM's office said. Officials, however, said that the primary focus was on securing central assistance to address the severe fiscal challenges facing the UT.

According to the officials, the finances of the UT have been severely impacted by various factors which included a substantial decline in its share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue.

The other factors were substantial reduction in the number of tourists following the Pahalgam terror attack that significantly hit a key revenue stream, and extensive damage caused by recent floods in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, necessitating expenditure on relief and reconstruction efforts.

The officials said that the UT administration is actively seeking urgent central assistance to bridge the revenue deficit and overcome the difficulties created by these economic and natural setbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Welfare doesn't happen just by distributing money in elections: Murli Manohar Joshi

Welfare doesn't happen just by distributing money in elections: Murli Manoha...

 India
2
West Bengal govt convenes meeting with DMs over 2026 assembly polls on Saturday

West Bengal govt convenes meeting with DMs over 2026 assembly polls on Satur...

 India
3
Night bus from Cambodia's top tourist destination plunges off bridge, killing 16 passengers

Night bus from Cambodia's top tourist destination plunges off bridge, killin...

 Global
4
England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025