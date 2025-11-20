China's commerce minister calls for managing trade 'uncertainties' in talks with US ambassador

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged efforts to "manage uncertainties" in trade relations with the United States in a meeting with U.S. ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing on Thursday, the Chinese ministry said. Wang said the two countries should foster the "correct understanding" that they must coexist and can achieve win-win outcomes, according to a ministry statement.

He raised Beijing's concerns over U.S. tariffs, export controls, investment restrictions and restrictive clauses in Washington's trade deals with other countries, and outlined China's position on the dispute involving chipmaker Nexperia.

