China's commerce minister calls for managing trade 'uncertainties' in talks with US ambassador
- Country:
- China
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged efforts to "manage uncertainties" in trade relations with the United States in a meeting with U.S. ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing on Thursday, the Chinese ministry said. Wang said the two countries should foster the "correct understanding" that they must coexist and can achieve win-win outcomes, according to a ministry statement.
He raised Beijing's concerns over U.S. tariffs, export controls, investment restrictions and restrictive clauses in Washington's trade deals with other countries, and outlined China's position on the dispute involving chipmaker Nexperia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- China
- Nexperia
- Wang Wentao
- Washington
- Commerce
- David Perdue
- Chinese
- Wang
- Beijing
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-US judge moves to halt Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.
UPDATE 1-US judge halts Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.
U.S. judge halts Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.
Trump, Vance not invited to Dick Cheney's Washington funeral
Top 26 e-commerce platforms claim they are free of dark patterns that deceive consumers