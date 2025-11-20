Ukraine's military says additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk being organized as it continues fighting
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military said on Thursday that additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and the neighbouring town of Myrnohrad are being organized as its units continue fighting there.
"Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas continue in Pokrovsk," the military's eastern task force said in a statement.

