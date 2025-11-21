Left Menu

Man held for buying baby girl in TN's Erode

The child has been handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee."We have filed a case against the three under Section 8 and 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which penalises the sale and procurement of children for any purpose," the police official said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:54 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly purchasing an infant girl in Erode district's Bhavani, police said on Friday.

Following a tip-off about the sale of a baby girl in Bhavani, the police reached the location and found Praveen Kumar (31) in possession of the child less than 10 days old.

"He initially said that the baby was his, but he could not prove that to us. So, we detained him and took him to the police station along with the baby," said an official from Bhavani Police Station.

During interrogation, the man confessed that the baby was sold to him by two women from Mumbai, identified as Shabana and Reshma. The women had come to Bhavani to handover the baby, said the police, who are on a lookout for them.

The child has been handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee.

"We have filed a case against the three under Section 8 and 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which penalises the sale and procurement of children for any purpose," the police official said.

