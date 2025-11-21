Sanjauli mosque row: Protest and hunger strike until death called off after 'demands met'

Demanding the immediate sealing of the Sanjauli mosque here, which has been declared illegal by a court, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti on Friday called off their protest and said their demands were reportedly met by the administration.

The mosque is located in the suburbs of Shimla town.

President of Hindu Raksha Manch Kamal Gautam said that talks were going on with the officials since Thursday night, and they have accepted all our demands.

The demands included immediate sealing of the mosque, disconnection of the electricity and water supply to the mosque and withdrawal of the FIR against people who had tried to stop muslims from praying at the mosque on last Friday, Gautam said, adding that some of the demands would be addressed immediately, while some would take time.

An eight-member committee of the Samiti would meet the additional district magistrate of Shimla on November 29, as there are some legal formalities. However, the hunger strike would continue till the matter is resolved, he said.

The Samiti had given a call on Wednesday to hold a massive protest in Sanjauli on Friday and had cautioned that the people would not be allowed to offer 'namaz' in the illegal mosque.

The members had also urged the locals not to send their children to schools to avoid inconvenience to the children due to the protest, and also stated that they would neither go near the mosque nor damage the structure.

The Samiti members have been on hunger strike till death for the past four days, pressing for their demands. Last Friday, members of the Samiti prevented some Muslims from offering prayers at the mosque, and as the dispute escalated, some returned without offering prayers.

Following this, the local police had registered a case against six persons for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

However, the members of the Samiti contended that the mosque has been declared illegal by the court and, therefore, prayers should not be offered in the ''disputed and illegal structure''. On October 30, the District Court, Shimla, upheld the Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court's decision to demolish the mosque.

''The court ordered the demolition of the illegal structure, but it is yet to be done. Instead of disconnecting the electricity and water connections of the mosque, members of the Samiti are being harassed and cases have been filed against them,'' Sharma alleged.

