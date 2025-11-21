Left Menu

Jail staff arrested for possession of ganja in Karnataka

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:34 IST
Jail staff arrested for possession of ganja in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

A jail staff at the Shivamogga Central Prison was arrested after he was found in possession of ganja, police said on Friday.

Satwik (25), who works as an FDA (First Division Assistant), was taken into custody on Thursday following a search operation inside the prison, they said.

When Satwik reported for duty on Thursday morning, during the search, an object wrapped with duct tape was found inside his undergarments, a senior police officer said.

Upon examining it, 170 grams of ganja was found, he said.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Jail Superintendent, who later lodged a complaint at Tunga Nagar police station, police said. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025