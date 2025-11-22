Left Menu

Gunfight in Bihar Leads to Dismantling of Mini-Gun Factory

A wanted arms smuggler, Shivdatt Rai, was arrested after a gunfight in Begusarai, Bihar. Rai sustained a leg injury and is under treatment. The arrest led police to uncover a mini-gun factory, seizing weapons and cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:51 IST
Gunfight in Bihar Leads to Dismantling of Mini-Gun Factory
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Bihar's Begusarai district, a wanted arms smuggler was apprehended following an intense gunfight with the police on Saturday. The accused, Shivdatt Rai, was injured during the exchange of fire.

A joint task force, comprising the Special Task Force (STF) and district police, acted upon a tip-off and raided the Sahebur Kamal area on Friday evening to capture Rai. As authorities approached, Rai attempted to flee, firing at the officers in pursuit.

The ensuing encounter resulted in Rai being shot in the leg, leading to his arrest. Currently hospitalized and out of danger, Rai's information enabled police to dismantle an illicit gun manufacturing operation, leading to the recovery of multiple weapons and significant cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
2
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
3
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
4
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025