Gunfight in Bihar Leads to Dismantling of Mini-Gun Factory

In a dramatic turn of events in Bihar's Begusarai district, a wanted arms smuggler was apprehended following an intense gunfight with the police on Saturday. The accused, Shivdatt Rai, was injured during the exchange of fire.

A joint task force, comprising the Special Task Force (STF) and district police, acted upon a tip-off and raided the Sahebur Kamal area on Friday evening to capture Rai. As authorities approached, Rai attempted to flee, firing at the officers in pursuit.

The ensuing encounter resulted in Rai being shot in the leg, leading to his arrest. Currently hospitalized and out of danger, Rai's information enabled police to dismantle an illicit gun manufacturing operation, leading to the recovery of multiple weapons and significant cash.

