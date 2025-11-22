Justice Oka Highlights the Struggles of Environmental Activists and Justice System Gaps

During an event hosted by BML Munjal University, former Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka expressed concern over the challenges faced by environmental activists in India. He stated that they struggle due to insufficient public backing.

Justice Oka also highlighted the pivotal role lower courts play in ensuring justice. He stressed that judicial magistrates must diligently check for constitutional compliance when individuals appear before them.

Referencing historical electoral outcomes, he underscored the power of the electorate to bring about significant political change, urging citizens to safeguard their constitutional rights.

