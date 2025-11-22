Left Menu

Justice Oka Highlights the Struggles of Environmental Activists and Justice System Gaps

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Abhay S Oka, emphasized the lack of public support environmental activists face in India. He highlighted the significance of the judiciary at the lower court level and urged the importance of protecting constitutional rights, pointing out historical instances of voters taking decisive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an event hosted by BML Munjal University, former Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka expressed concern over the challenges faced by environmental activists in India. He stated that they struggle due to insufficient public backing.

Justice Oka also highlighted the pivotal role lower courts play in ensuring justice. He stressed that judicial magistrates must diligently check for constitutional compliance when individuals appear before them.

Referencing historical electoral outcomes, he underscored the power of the electorate to bring about significant political change, urging citizens to safeguard their constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

